WASHINGTON D.C. - The new Joe Biden administration brings hope for a change in trade policy.
However, Brian Kuehl of Farmers for Free Trade says doing so will take time.
“We certainly are hopeful. We don’t want to get everyone’s hopes up too high though. I think it’s going to be a process. We don’t expect that the Biden administration will come in and instantly lift the tariffs and everything will go back to pre-trade war. But we’re hopeful that over 2021 into 2022 we’ll see a gradual thaw of some of these relationships that got hammered pretty hard.”
Beyond trade war issues, Kuehl says Farmers for Free Trade is advocating for a return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Kuehl says the 11 other countries that were part of the trade agreement, continued on, and they’ve set up their own trade pact.
He adds it’s unclear whether President Biden would want to join on the terms that President Barack Obama had negotiated or whether he’d want to reopen some issues.