WEST POINT - The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is once again encouraging Nebraska farmers to take part in No-Till November.
Kristin Schlueter with the NRCS Office in West Point says the project is mirrored after the national cancer awareness No Shave November campaign that encourages people not to shave during the entire month.
Schlueter says no-till farming is a cornerstone soil health conservation practice.
"The thing is tillage is actually a very catastrophic event for your soil. If we think of our soils as a home to the important things like soil biology and nutrient cycling that make our farming operations profitable, then tillage is almost like an earthquake, tornado, and fire happening all at once to that home."
Schlueter adds healthy functioning soil can simulate many of the processes you try so hard to accomplish with tillage.
For more information about soil health and the campaign, go to NE.NRCS.USDA.Gov.