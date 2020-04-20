LINCOLN - You’ll soon see lots of farmers out in the fields planting their crop for this year.
Kurtis Harms, Director of Communications for the Nebraska Corn Board says they recommend all farmers have an emergency plan in place to help overcome any unexpected obstacles in their operations not just during the coronavirus, but anytime.
"We never know when we're going to experience an emergency. You know, maybe the farmer is hospitalized for awhile or maybe somebody in their family is hospitalized or there's an accident. So it's always really good to have a plan in place that kind of describes all aspects of a farmer's operation that someone can pick up and help out. You know, that's one of the great things about agriculture is that people come together, but if they don't know what to do and makes it a lot more challenging."
Harms says farmers should have general information about the farm like hired help contact info, repair services used, and crop advisor phone numbers.
He says it’s also important field names and locations are listing, planting rates, your retailer for chemical and fertilizer, and seed varieties.
Harms says its important livestock producers list plans related to their operation too.