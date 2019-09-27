INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN - Many farmers expect to dry down crops this fall.
The director of propane marketing for CHS Dennis St. Aubin tells News Talk WJAG having ample propane supply on hand during harvest is always critical and this year has become especially precarious due to the attacks on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia.
St. Aubin says the positive is that the U.S. is the world’s greatest producer of propane and upwards of 70% of the production can be exported.
He says there are some things farmers can do to protect their propane supply.
"The best thing I think a producer can do is get with their local propane provider, and from a price point standpoint understand what they have for programs that are available."
St. Aubin says a lot of times they’ve seen producers put larger dryers on their farmstead and their propane storage doesn’t increase, so make sure you’re right sizing your storage.