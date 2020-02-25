WASHINGTON D.C. - The National Corn Growers Association is urging corn farmers to tell the Environmental Protection Agency the importance and safety of atrazine.
The comment period on the interim final decision on triazines by the EPA opened earlier this month. The proposal would reregister atrazine as a herbicide under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.
Gary Marshall Triazine Network Chair says the proposal will provide long-term access to a useful herbicide.
“This is a culmination of about a six-year process where atrazine and the other triazines are getting reregistered under FIFRA as a part of the EPA. So, it’s a real opportunity to get products that are extremely important for farmers that raise anything from corn, to citrus, to grain sorghum, to get the products in the marketplace and keep them there long-term.”
Atrazine is a key herbicide that helps farmers control weeds and is especially important for conservation practices. Marshall says the EPA proposal follows sound science that ensures its availability to farmers.
Farmers can voice their support for atrazine at NebraskaCorn.org. The deadline is March 2.