NORFOLK - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s hemp plan weeks ahead of schedule.
Colin Fury Event Organizer with the Midwest Hemp Forum says farmers who haven’t been convicted of a drug related felony within the past decade can now get a license application to grow industrial hemp in the state.
Fury says the 2018 Farm Bill only allows for plants that are considered hemp and not marijuana so it has very low levels of THC.
He says there are over 50,000 market uses for hemp.
"It can be used for paper, building material, food, medicine, and there's different uses for the different cannabinoids like CBG. CBG is really being touted for its ability to treat burns, heal the skin, and improve skin health."
Fury says if you want to learn more about hemp, they will be hosting a hemp farmers forum in Neligh on Friday February 21st from 11:30 to 3:30 at the Antelope County Ag Society Exhibit Building.
For more information visit MidwestHempForum.Com.