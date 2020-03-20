LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers and ranchers to prepare for possible impacts to their rural communities and agricultural operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.
President Steve Nelson tells News Talk WJAG, they have put together a checklist to help farmers and ranchers prepare.
Nelson says farmers should plan for possible supply or input shortages.
"We're moving into planting season, so any kind of disruption in the supplies needed for farmers to plant their crops would be a factor. We're encouraging farmers or ranchers to talk to their suppliers and let them know what they'll need and when they'll be needing it."
Nelson says livestock producers need to make sure they have the feed, supplements, and animal medications they need.
He says farmers and ranchers also need to protect the personal health of themselves, their family, and those that work for them.
Nelson says if you experience or hear of disruptions in supply chains alert the Nebraska Farm Bureau right away.
For more information visit NEFB.Org.