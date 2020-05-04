WASHINGTON D.C. - Farmer optimism is hard to find these days.
DTN found out firsthand that optimism is at a record low in the triannual DTN Agriculture Confidence Index.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Horstmeier says the dip in farmer optimism is in no way a surprise.
“We do this survey three times a year; in the spring, right before harvest, and then at the end of the year during farm tax time, and the drop from December when we last did this is not a surprise, given COVID-19 and everything that’s going on. But still, it’s a record drop down to a 67.”
An index reading above 100 is considered optimistic, while a reading below 100 is pessimistic.
Horstmeier said the biggest stand out was just how far farmers’ optimism had fallen, especially given that spring planting is underway in parts of rural America.
“The depth of the drop, given that one of the things we’ve been hearing is that agriculture has pretty much moved on as normal the last six-to-eight weeks, because everybody’s getting ready to go to the field. So, the fact that this puts that much of a damper on farmer moods was pretty significant.”