Farm Workforce Modernization Act offers needed H-2A reforms

WASHINGTON D.C. - Good news from the House of Representatives as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, sponsored by Washington Representative Dan Newhouse and California Democrat Zoe Lofgren, that could bring meaningful reforms to the H-2A Ag guestworker program, has cleared one hurdle.
Newhouse says seeing it get through the House, for the second time in two years, is a big relief.
“This has been one of my priorities since I came to Congress, if you’ll recall, and I feel very good about the fact that we were able to get it through the House of Representatives, for a second time, with a good, strong bipartisan vote. And, actually, I’m even more optimistic about our chances in the Senate this time.”
Newhouse says there seems to be more support this time around.
He adds there were some minor changes the bill with some updates to reflect the pandemic, and date changes.