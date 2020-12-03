Farm succession
Cultura/REX/Carver Knowles

NORFOLK - When farmers retire or die, there are often family squabbles as to what to do with the land. 

The University of Nebraska - Lincoln Extension will be offering a workshop in Norfolk to help make that transition easier. 

Farm Succession Educator Allan Vyhnalek says it is important to cover all bases and have a good plan in place.

"What we're talking about is those 40, 55, and 60 year olds that are still out there on the farm or ranch, but still have mom and dad around still owning most of the stuff, and yet they have a 20 to 35-year-old grandson and family also on the farm."

Norfolk’s session is set for January 8th at the Madison County Extension Office…1305 South 13th Street.

Due to COVID-19 you’re encouraged to register as soon as possible by contacting the extension office.

