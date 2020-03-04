LINCOLN - When farmers retire or die, there are often family squabbles as to what to do with the land.
The University of Nebraska - Extension is offering some tips that will help make that transition easier.
Farm Succession Educator Allan Vyhnalek says it is important to cover all bases and have a good plan in place.
"What we're talking about is those 40, 55, and 60 year olds that are still out there on the farm or ranch, but still have mom and dad around still owning most of the stuff, and yet they have a 20 to 35-year-old grandson and family also on the farm."
Vyhnalek’s full presentation is available online for you to view.
The video segments and other resources on farm and ranch succession may be found at AgEcon.unl.edu/succession.