Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show

NORFOLK - The 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show continues Thursday.

The free seminars start at 10 with Chip Flory hosting the nationally syndicated radio show AgriTalk.

Then at noon UNL Extension Economist Jim Jansen will go over Farm Bill decision making.

The seminars will wrap up with Chip Flory hosting his afternoon edition of AgriTalk at 2.  

It’s set for 9 to 4 at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College with free admission to the show and seminars.

