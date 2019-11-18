Richard Fordyce

KANSAS CITY, MO - “Negotiating better trade deals is paramount for the success of American agriculture.”

Those are the words of Richard Fordyce, Administrator of the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Fordyce told News Talk WJAG at the National Association of Farm Broadcasters Convention in Kansas City that farmers are struggling in the trade war with China.

He said to help farmers in this time, President Donald Trump asked Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue to put together the Market Facilitation Program and have it administered by the Farm Service Agency.

"Monday, I think we had paid $6.8 billion to farmers through the Market Facilitation Program and that's 50 percent of what they were eligible to receive. We said we'll take a look at it in November and January to see if we can make a second tranche so another 25 percent potentially in November and another 25 percent in January if the conditions with China remain relatively the same."

Fordyce said other programs they currently have available include the Emergency Conservation Program, Livestock Indemnity Program, and Livestock Forage Program.

He said if you have any questions call or go to your local Farm Service Agency office.

