KANSAS CITY, MO - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted millions of people financially including farmers and ranchers, but there’s programs out there that can help support their financial situation.
During the National Association of Farm Broadcasters convention, USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce told News Talk WJAG, one program producers are encouraged to apply for is the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 also known as CFAP2.
Fordyce said they’ve already approved well over 600,000 applications and surpassed the $10 billion mark in payments to producers, and the deadline to apply is December 11th.
He said there are other programs producers are encouraged to consider.
"Our annual sign up for ARC and PLC is open and will be open until March 15th. This is just a reaffirmation that they want to participate and they also have the opportunity to change their elections to what crop and which program whether it be in ARC or in PLC."
For more information about the programs visit Farmers.Gov.