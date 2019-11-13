Farm labor bill leaves room for progress

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Legislation introduced in the House of Representatives seeks to improve farm labor regulations, but the American Farm Bureau Federation says there’s room for more progress.
Allison Crittenden, Congressional Relations Director, says the Farm Workforce Modernization Act makes several changes to farm labor provisions.
“Title one of the bill focuses on providing an adjustment of status for farm workers who are currently undocumented or improperly documented. Title two of the bill has changes to the H-2A program application process, as well as grants access to year-round agriculture, and makes some tweaks to the AWER methodology and how those wages rates are reported out. Title three of the bill mandates E-Verify for all of agriculture.”
However, Crittenden says farmers and ranchers need more to ensure their future labor needs are met.
Crittenden says it’s important for farmers to continue that conversation with their lawmakers in Washington and ask them to make substantive changes to this legislation that will help costs remain competitive.