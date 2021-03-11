WASHINGTON, D.C. - Farm income is projected to drop by 10 percent in 2021 with ad hoc payments expected to be cut in half.
Ag Economist David Widmar with Ag Economic Insights said 2021 is still projected to be a strong year for Ag income.
“2020 is the fourth highest net farm income year going back to the 1970's and 2021 is going to be slightly below that but we’re well above the long-run average of around $88 billion. So we're well above where we've been in recent years and still well above the long run average. This is still setting up to be a strong potential profitability year for agriculture."
The USDA’s estimate for 2021 farm income is $111 billion, more than $20 billion above the long-run average.
Widmar expects to see the farm income projections to keep changing for the next 18 to 24 months.