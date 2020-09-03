WASHINGTON, D.C. - USDA’s Economic Research Service recently released its latest forecast of farm sector income and wealth in 2020.
Carrie Litkowski is the Senior Economist and Farm Income Team Leader with the ERS and she says despite the many challenges facing agriculture this year, net farm income is still expected to increase.
“Net farm income is forecast to increase by almost 23 percent in 2020. This increase comes despite lower cash receipts from commodity sales in 2020. We’re forecasting cash receipts to fall 3.3. percent, or 12 billion dollars.”
Litowski says net cash farm income is forecast at $115.2 billion, up 4.5 percent over last year.
Despite lower commodity prices, she says lower production expenses and government payments will help boost farm income this year.