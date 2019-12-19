WASHINGTON D.C. - The National Farmers Union, American Farm Bureau and Farm Credit are teaming up to help farmers manage stress.
Matt Perdue with the North Dakota Farmers Union tells News Talk WJAG farming is a stressful occupation even at the best of times.
"What we've seen over the last couple of years is increase calls to farm hotlines. That has been a big indicator of the increase stress. And of course we hear this from producers around the country. In Nebraska I'm sure there was a lot of increased concern about farm stress after the spring flooding and another tough growing season."
Perdue says research also shows that while farmers experience higher levels of psychological distress and depression than the general population, they are less likely to seek help for mental health issues.
He says the partnership will provide online and in-person trainings designed for individuals who interact with farmers and ranchers, and help them understand signs of stress and how to communicate effectively.