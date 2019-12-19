Trump Ethanol
Charlie Riedel

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Some farm groups and farm-state lawmakers are expressing anger at the Trump administration over final ethanol rules that they say fail to uphold the president's promises to the industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency has released final renewable fuel standard rules for next year that do not include language President Donald Trump agreed to that would guarantee 15 billion gallons of ethanol is blended into the nation's gasoline supply.

The EPA contends it's fulfilling the promises. Industry groups say the language in the final rule is too vague and could allow EPA to miss the mandated ethanol requirements.

Tags

In other news

Department: Grower shredded hemp crop because THC too high

Department: Grower shredded hemp crop because THC too high

RULO, Neb. (AP) — A hemp crop that had been grown under Nebraska license this year was shredded because its THC level was too high.The grower was among 10 licensed this year by the Nebraska Agriculture Department following federal legalization of the low-THC version of the cannabis plant as …

Suspect arrested in slaying south of downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes.Officers called to the area Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire found a man…