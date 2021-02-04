WASHINGTON D.C. - Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall spoke with Agriculture Secretary-designate Tom Vilsack ahead of his confirmation hearing this week.
Duvall says they spoke about a variety of issues, including the freezing of the COVID-19 relief package for farmers.
“He said the review of the COVID relief would not take long at all. We also talked about the labor issue that we faced on-farm for decades now needs reformed. He agreed that it is time to get that done. You can’t talk about this new administration without talking about their approach on climate. So, I expressed to him that we had done a lot of work in the last two years to talk about voluntary and market-based climate policies and how we do that to help farmers adapt to continuing to be part of the solution to our climate problems.”
Duvall says they also discussed the importance of having enough funding for the Commodity Credit Corporation.
He adds it’s important that the Farm Bureau and the administration work together to advance the priorities of agriculture.