WASHINGTON D.C. - Legislation recently introduced in the House of Representatives would expand Commodity Credit Corporation borrowing authority from $30 billion to $68 billion.
American Farm Bureau Federation Congressional Relations Director Andrew Walmsley says this would be the first CCC funding increase since 1987.
“The $68 billion would be what inflation adjusted numbers would be for the Commodity Credit Corporation, which has been a vital tool in the administration of farm programs. More recently, we’ve seen it utilized for Market Facilitation Payments, along with needed emergency assistance to producers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.”
Walmsley says CCC funding is a critical tool for agriculture.
He says farmers and ranchers want to find markets, but when your business partner is Mother Nature and you’re dealing in a global economy, having some risk management tools at the disposal of USDA is a good idea.