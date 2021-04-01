WASHINGTON D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation wants to see changes made to the Paycheck Protection Program to allow all self-employed farmers access to the program.
Congressional Relations Director Emily Buckman says Congress improved the program, but the Small Business Administration is leaving some farmers out.
“Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 which contained improvements to the Paycheck Protection Program, including a provision that allows for self-employed farmers and ranchers who file a Schedule F with their tax return to use gross income rather than wages to determine eligibility. However, since the law was passed, the Small Business Administration has been denying loans to self-employed farmers and ranchers who operate in a partnership, or as sole-owner LLCs.”
Buckman says the action by the Small Business Administration goes against the intent of lawmakers.
She says they believe Congress intended that all self-employed farmers and ranchers should be eligible for PPP loans as another means to help navigate challenges caused by the pandemic.