WASHINGTON D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation says farmers need more help to mitigate losses from the coronavirus pandemic and is calling on Congress to provide additional resources for rural communities.
President Zippy Duvall says the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program helps, but more is needed in farm country.
“The first round was desperately needed by farmers. It covered the losses up to mid-April and that does not address everything that’s happening to our farmers because that pandemic, the shockwave of it continues to hit agriculture. So, we definitely need to be part of another package. Farmers have witnessed some of their markets shrinking in just a short period of time and even in some cases, disappeared.”
Duvall says rural communities need more assistance, as well, including broadband, the Paycheck Protection Program, and rural medical centers.
He says they need an expanded PPP program so it can reach more of the farmers that have people working for them.