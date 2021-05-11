Farm Bureau responds to 30x30 report

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful report, also known as 30x30 report, seeks to conserve 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030.
American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President for Public Affairs Sam Kieffer says the report provides high-level priorities for the effort.
“The goals of this report are announced in the charge the President identified in his executive order. What this report does is identify eight principles the administration would like to follow over the course of the next ten years to pursue those objectives.”
Kieffer says the principles included in the report address the needs of farmers and ranchers.
He says it identifies important principles the Farm Bureau can agree with, such as incentive-based and voluntary conservation, personal property rights and continued ranching on public lands.
Kieffer says now the agencies engaged in the process will find ways to develop and implement the strategies.
“Our task is to make sure that we continue to be at that table and that we have an opportunity to provide input. Even though the document is complimentary of agriculture, the details matter, and we look forward to being a part of putting the meat on the bones with the details and making sure that the administration is true to their promise to protect American agriculture.”