Farm
Photo Courtesy/fb.org

WASHINGTON D.C. - 2019 will be remembered as one of the toughest years in recent memory for American agriculture.

But there were many bright spots too, says Dale Moore, executive vice president of the American Farm Bureau.

“Seeing the Waters of the U.S. Rule get rolled backwards and the new Clean Water Rule moving forward. We saw the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement pass the House. We saw the Japanese government come together with the United States and come up with a new agreement that puts us back in the game. Seeing the disaster bill coming forward and the trade mitigation payments. We welcomed that extra assistance to get us through a very tough year.”

Moore says farmers and ranchers stepped up to help each other through some of those serious weather disasters in 2019.

He says multiple state Farm Bureaus and others contributed to special funds to help farmers and ranchers that were hardest hit.

Moore adds some of the same states that were hit with flooding were helping other states that were hit with hurricanes.

Tags

In other news

Suspect arrested in fatal Seward County stabbing

UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues.The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees …

Armed man yelling 'kill me' fatally shot by Omaha officers

Armed man yelling 'kill me' fatally shot by Omaha officers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have fatally shot a suspect after the man approached officers with his gun raised and yelling “kill me."Officers then found a woman fatally shot inside the apartment where the domestic disturbance occurred that prompted the call to police. The shooting happ…

Lack of seat belt usage cited in rise in fatal wrecks

Lack of seat belt usage cited in rise in fatal wrecks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska roads saw a deadly rise in fatal crashes in 2019. State leaders say the failure to buckle up was a major factor.As of Dec. 27, 249 people had died on Nebraska roads. That's a 9% increase over the average for the years 2014 through 2018.According to Nebraska Depa…