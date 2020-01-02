WASHINGTON D.C. - 2019 will be remembered as one of the toughest years in recent memory for American agriculture.
But there were many bright spots too, says Dale Moore, executive vice president of the American Farm Bureau.
“Seeing the Waters of the U.S. Rule get rolled backwards and the new Clean Water Rule moving forward. We saw the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement pass the House. We saw the Japanese government come together with the United States and come up with a new agreement that puts us back in the game. Seeing the disaster bill coming forward and the trade mitigation payments. We welcomed that extra assistance to get us through a very tough year.”
Moore says farmers and ranchers stepped up to help each other through some of those serious weather disasters in 2019.
He says multiple state Farm Bureaus and others contributed to special funds to help farmers and ranchers that were hardest hit.
Moore adds some of the same states that were hit with flooding were helping other states that were hit with hurricanes.