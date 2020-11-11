WASHINGTON D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation Patriot Project helps veterans adapt to farming and ranching through mentors.
Veteran Damon Helton, Patriot Project mentee, says the project connects veterans with farmers.
“It’s like a mentorship program. So, here in Arkansas, I was teamed up with a guy who was successful in farming and other business ventures and he kind of showed me the ropes. So, it’s an opportunity to take young entrepreneur veterans that are business minded, trying to build something, and gives them a mentor with someone who’s been successful.”
Helton calls agriculture a natural fit for veterans.
“We’re predisposed coming out of the military for all the things that being a farmer requires, long hours, early mornings, very strenuous dirty work. We’re searching for service that we’ve lost when we get out, so agriculture is just an amazing fit for that, because that’s truly what it is, it’s service to our nation.”
Learn more about the Patriot Project at FB.org.