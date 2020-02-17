WASHINGTON, D.C. - It’s been said that the infrastructure in America is in desperate need of upgrades and improvements.
The American Farm Bureau is hopeful that Congress will get to work on legislation that would authorize spending on those needed improvements.
Economist Megan Nelson highlighted infrastructure priorities for farmers and their rural communities.
“Infrastructure as a whole is extremely important for agriculture. And connecting rural areas to the global economy is of utmost importance. So, in those terms, I would say broadband, ensuring that rural roads and bridges are able to handle agricultural equipment, and make sure that we’re still maintaining our competitive advantage when exporting agricultural products.”
She says infrastructure improvements and upgrades would give U.S. farmers a competitive advantage against countries like Brazil in the world marketplace.
Nelson says there would also be tremendous economic benefits to having new broadband infrastructure in place.