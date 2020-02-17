American Farm Bureau

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It’s been said that the infrastructure in America is in desperate need of upgrades and improvements.

The American Farm Bureau is hopeful that Congress will get to work on legislation that would authorize spending on those needed improvements.

Economist Megan Nelson highlighted infrastructure priorities for farmers and their rural communities.

“Infrastructure as a whole is extremely important for agriculture. And connecting rural areas to the global economy is of utmost importance. So, in those terms, I would say broadband, ensuring that rural roads and bridges are able to handle agricultural equipment, and make sure that we’re still maintaining our competitive advantage when exporting agricultural products.”

She says infrastructure improvements and upgrades would give U.S. farmers a competitive advantage against countries like Brazil in the world marketplace.

Nelson says there would also be tremendous economic benefits to having new broadband infrastructure in place.

Tags

In other news

More Nebraska families to get support through grant

More Nebraska families to get support through grant

LINCOLN - Fifteen years of research on best practices for helping young children prepare for school is expanding into communities across Nebraska, thanks to a new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Preschool Development Grant. 

Driver dies after two vehicles collide in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One person died and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Lancaster County.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an area just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Pella Road.The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says two vehic…

Juvenile facilities in Nebraska rocked by violence, escapes

Juvenile facilities in Nebraska rocked by violence, escapes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence, including an outburst that sent two employees to the hospital after a group of boys beat them with pieces of a metal bed frame.