LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau recently sent a list of priorities to Nebraska’s U.S. Senators as talks surround a potential second stimulus package in Washington.
President Steve Nelson tells News Talk WJAG their number one priority is direct monetary relief be provided to Nebraska’s farm and ranch families.
"This is extremely important. As we've seen prices drop in practically everything that we grow and raise here in the state of Nebraska and those prices continue to be low and while there's been assistance provided in earlier programs related to the CARES Act, that was more tied to 2019 production or early sales of livestock this year."
Nelson says their estimates show Nebraska’s agricultural economy could face nearly $3.7 billion in losses due to COVID-19 in 2020, if economic conditions do not improve.
He says the Farm Bureau is also urging Congress to reform the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
For more information go to NeFb.org.