Farm Bill 2018
Photo Courtesy/MGN Online

NORFOLK - Farm bill education meetings are set to take place in the area this week.

UNL Extension Economist Jim Jansen says the meeting will help assist producers as they begin to make farm-bill related program decisions.

"There's two programs a person might be wanting to take a look at and that would include the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC). These two programs currently have a deadline for signup of March 15th."

Jansen says while the ARC and PLC programs under the new farm bill remain very similar to the previous farm bill, a few program changes coupled with changes in market conditions and outlook could significantly impact producer decisions.

Two workshops are set for Monday at the Wayne Fire Hall 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m.

The Norfolk meeting is set for Wednesday afternoon 1 to 4 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.

