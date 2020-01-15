NORFOLK - Farm Bill decision making will be highlighted during the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show this week.
UNL Extension Economist Jim Jansen says with the recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, there are things that need to be addressed.
"Producers as well as landowners will be facing an enrollment decision related to both either the Ag Risk Coverage and the Price Loss Coverage programs. Folks need to be getting to their local USDA Farm Service Agency office making an appointment and getting enrolled in these programs by March 15th."
The session is set for noon Thursday.
The 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For more information go to NebraskaFarmShow.com.