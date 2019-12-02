NORFOLK - The Briggs and Barrett Project along with Owlet surprised a family Monday morning with around $2,000 in gifts for the baby they’re expecting.
The surprise and gifts were for Alyssa and Dana Conyers. They’ve gone through four pregnancies and this will be their second child.
They both were surprised during the end of a meeting at Premier Companies.
Dana said he definitely wasn’t expecting it.
"I thought I was coming in to fix a chair and was intruding in a meeting, but then realized it was for us. All of the gifts and support is amazing, it will really help in buying stuff before the baby. We really appreciate it."
Melissa West, Co-founder of the Briggs and Barrett Project said the idea of surprising a family in need with gifts stemmed from Owlet’s new plan called “Shower Crashers”.
West said seeing all the smiles and tears of appreciation from the family was pretty amazing.