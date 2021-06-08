NORFOLK - If you ever intense dizziness after changing the position of your head, you might be experiencing vertigo.
Family Physical Therapy at Fountain Point has some treatment options for you to help get rid of vertigo.
Dr. Chance Boesch says vertigo is easily treatable, and the first thing you need to do is see your doctor.
Boesch says he sees patients with different levels of the diagnosis.
"I've got some people who just feel dizzy when they get in and out of bed, I also have a lot of people who are walking arm in arm with a caregiver because they can't keep themselves between a hallway - I mean they're bouncing off the walls, and it's concerning especially as you get into an older population."
Boesch says on average after about four days of physical therapy patients have their vertigo completely gone.
For more information you can reach out to Family Physical Therapy at Fountain Point.