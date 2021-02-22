NORFOLK - More than 1.5 million people have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Dr. Emily Afrank with Family Physical Therapy at Fountain Point says they’re certified in the nationwide ‘BIG and LOUD’ program.
Afrank says they’ve seen a lot of progress from patients who’ve taken part.
"We are able to help those individuals just improve their walking, their mobility, and their ability to do their ADLs. Those are you know, your dressing and your eating and our speech therapist is there to help with communication. Norfolk has great support programs for Parkinson's, but because of COVID some of those things have been shut down for a while."
Afrank says one patient who’s seeing a speech therapist could barely say his name and can now speak clearly.
For more information you can reach out to Family Physical Therapy at Fountain Point.