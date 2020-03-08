OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say two family members of an Omaha woman with COVID-19 have now tested positive for the disease.
The Douglas County Health Department said the family members with the disease caused by the new coronavirus have been quarantining themselves at home since Friday when the 36-year-old woman was diagnosed.
The woman remains hospitalized in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
There are now three cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.