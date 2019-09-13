WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nearly 400 National Farmers Union members are in Washington, D.C. this week as part of NF’s annual fly-in.
Amid another year of uncertain economic conditions, farmers will meet face-to-face with members of Congress and administration officials to advocate for stronger food and agricultural policy.
NFU President Roger Johnson says farmers are struggling right now.
“For several years, farm commodity prices have been below the cost of production, which means that most farmers are selling at a loss and are rapidly losing equity. At the same time, a recent wave of agribusiness megamergers has pushed up input costs. Many producers have been forced to take out more loans just to keep their doors open, causing farm debt to balloon to record levels."
Johnson says advocates from across the country will campaign for policies that strengthen the farm safety net, reduce chronic overproduction, and restore competition to the agricultural economy.
More information about the NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In can be found online at NFU.Org.