LINCOLN - This month is National Family Caregivers month to highlight the importance of them.
Barb Tyler, Public Information Officers for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says being a caregiver can be stressful as a majority of them work outside of the home.
If caregivers are feeling stressed, Tyler says there are signs to look out for.
"You're not eating well, you're always tired, eating out for stress reasons and then gaining weight. You may also be easily angered or you get headaches, anything that is out of the normal. Maybe a family member has also told them that they aren't their typical self. If someone reaches out to help you, accept that help."
Tyler says to give yourself a temporary break, search for respite care in your community where aids can help out for a period of time.
To find local resources that could help you out, contact your local Area Agency on Aging.