More than 50,000 10-inch rainbow trout will be stocked in 43 waters across Nebraska in mid-October.

NORFOLK - A second trout stocking is set to take place in Norfolk Wednesday.

Nebraska Game and Parks Fisheries Manager for the Northeast District, Jeff Schuckman says a specially designed truck from the Grove Lake Trout Rearing Station near Royal will deliver 1,500 rainbow trout to the lake at Norfolk’s Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

"What a great time of the year to be out fishing with these cooler temperatures. The fall colors are outstanding right now. We're going to be putting trout in Wednesday around 9:30 in the morning."

Schuckman says they’ve seen fishing numbers increase dramatically this year with 34,000 fishing permits issued statewide.

He adds fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used, and they’re a great eat.

He reminds you that if you’re 16 or older, you need to carry a state fishing license, and the daily bag limit is five.

