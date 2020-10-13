NORFOLK - A second trout stocking is set to take place in Norfolk Wednesday.
Nebraska Game and Parks Fisheries Manager for the Northeast District, Jeff Schuckman says a specially designed truck from the Grove Lake Trout Rearing Station near Royal will deliver 1,500 rainbow trout to the lake at Norfolk’s Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
"What a great time of the year to be out fishing with these cooler temperatures. The fall colors are outstanding right now. We're going to be putting trout in Wednesday around 9:30 in the morning."
Schuckman says they’ve seen fishing numbers increase dramatically this year with 34,000 fishing permits issued statewide.
He adds fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used, and they’re a great eat.
He reminds you that if you’re 16 or older, you need to carry a state fishing license, and the daily bag limit is five.