LINCOLN - If you’ve been wanting to plant a new tree now is the best time to do so, not the spring.
Nebraska Extension Educator John Fech says there are many benefits of planting in the fall.
"The fall is a great time to plant trees because the soil is relatively warm, the roots have about three months to get established and you've had a whole season to think about what you want in terms of a new tree. The idea is to make it like a shopping list at the grocery store. You need to put on your list what kind of features you would like a tree to provide."
Fech says before you plant a tree spread the roots out, don’t leave them in a tangled mess.
He says you need to give the trees about one inch of water per week and water until the ground is frozen.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.