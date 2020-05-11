Faith Regional to receive cardiac care technology

NORFOLK - The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a multimillion-dollar effort to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline health care workers caring for them.
Brenda Wells, Director of Critical Care and the Emergency Department at Faith Regional Health Services says through the trust fund, they received four LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices.
Wells says they have one in the emergency room and now they can put some in the intensive care and medical surgical areas.
"It has been pretty much a gold standard in some of the larger cities that have the large outbreaks to utilize these devices on a patient who has lost their heartbeat and respiratory drive to perform CPR because it requires less personnel going into those rooms and being exposed."
Wells says staff will be trained over the next couple of weeks.