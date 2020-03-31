NORFOLK - “Prevention was key in the early response to the new coronavirus.”
That was the sentiment from community leaders, city officials, and health care providers during a press conference Monday.
Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional Health Services was one of those who spoke and said they’re starting to take some new measures amid the recent directed health measure.
"We are going to a no visitors policy. We had it down to where one visitor was allowed to be with the patient as long as they were symptom free and did not screen out positive for COVID-19. Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be no visitors allowed except for in the case of labor and delivery, one symptom free significant other can be with that labor patient or under any extenuating circumstances such as end of life, we will allow a symptom free visitor to be with that person."
Driscoll said they’re also welcoming donations of personal protection equipment and thanked Nucor and the area schools for their work already.
So far in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department area, 115 tests have been conducted with 96 negative cases two positive cases, and 17 tests pending.