NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services are now receiving antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Davis says they only just recently started receiving the therapy.
"We have two drugs. One of them is called a monoclonal antibody and the second is called a polyclonal antibody. Antibodies are what are bodies use to fight infections. These are an infusion that is given within about ten days of the onset of symptoms of COVID. The whole purpose is the antibody attacks the COVID virus and therefore can reduce the severity of the infections and can significantly reduce the number of hospitalizations we see."
Dr. Davis says the antibody treatments are not a cure for COVID-19, but instead they work to reduce the amount of virus in a person's body.
He says the drug is administered via an IV infusion and only requires one dose.