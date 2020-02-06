NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has been busy the last several months providing lifesaving mechanisms throughout Northeast Nebraska.
Cardiac Care Coordinator Jenny Simmons says herself and other staff members have been traveling the region, gifting Automated External Defibrillators to businesses, schools and organizations.
Simmons says this initiative started as hands-only CPR training.
"This year we were lucky enough to participate in the Big Give so we used all of those proceeds and 100% of our proceeds from our Game of Hearts event in August went to purchase 27 AEDs that we distributed to some of the local businesses and area schools as well."
Simmons says AEDs are, by design, easy to use, and crucial when a sudden cardiac arrest occurs.
She says also if your business, school, or organization is interested in offering on-site hands-only CPR training to your employees, students, or members, contact Faith Regional.