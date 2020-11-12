NORFOLK - As additional statewide directed health measure restrictions took effect Wednesday, Nebraska hospitals plan for more increases in virus cases.
Kelly Driscoll, President and CEO of Faith Regional Health Services tells News Talk WJAG locally they’re seeing the repercussions of rising COVID-19 cases.
Driscoll says over the last couple of days the hospital has seen anywhere from 92 to 95-percent full capacity.
She says surge planning capacity has been underway for months.
"The state has a state transfer line right now and we are a participant of that. We have not had to use that, we've been able to fluctuate and keep our patients here. We have also accepted quite a few patients from the state transfer line, so we work on capacity and we may need to keep people in the emergency room or we have to make some other accommodations."
Driscoll says they have also limited nonessential elective procedures.
"It is a finite resource, and I think that's important for people to know. You have to have multiple resources in order to provide care for a patient, not just a bed. You also need medications, you need staff, you need oxygen, you need IV pumps, and you need a whole bunch of resources."
Driscoll encourages community members to continue to stay diligent in helping slow the spread of the virus.