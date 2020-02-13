NORFOLK - Two members of Faith Regional’s executive team were recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Kelly Driscoll, Faith Regional’s President and Chief Executive Officer, has been named one of 60 rural hospital CEOs to know in 2020.
The article, released on February 3, highlighted leaders making a positive impact on their organizations. Many of the CEOs featured in the article lead hospitals that are consistently recognized by the National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association, IBM Watson Health, and The Leapfrog Group as top institutions.
“It is an honor to be once again recognized by Becker’s Healthcare Review,” said Driscoll. “This recognition proves that at Faith Regional Health Services, we strive to positively impact our patients through hard work, commitment, and persistence. It is my privilege to be surrounded by a medical staff, nursing staff, and ancillary staff that are focused on delivering the best possible care to our patients.”
In addition, Brian Sterud, Faith Regional’s Chief Information Officer, was named one of the 100 hospital and health system CIOs to know in 2020.
Released in January, this article featured executives leading technology and health IT initiatives for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Many have built robust technology departments and teams.
“I feel thankful and humbled to once again be included on this list,” said Sterud. “I’m proud to be part of the amazing team at Faith Regional. In 2019, the hospital implemented three big IT initiatives, including a new, robust medical record system, a new patient portal, and a new enterprise resource planning system. The dedication from our medical staff and all of our healthcare professionals across the organization to these projects was second to none and shows their commitment to providing exemplary care to patients.”
Driscoll was hired by Faith Regional as Vice President of Patient Care Services in 2011. She has since served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer as well as interim President and CEO of Faith Regional before accepting her current role as President and CEO in 2018.
Sterud joined Faith Regional as Chief Information Officer in 2012. Previously, he served as Director of Information Management at Brookings Health System.
Both Driscoll and Sterud have been recognized previously by Becker’s Hospital Review.