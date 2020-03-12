NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has established an off-site clinic to perform scheduled ordered COVID-19 tests for area medical providers and the public health department.
The testing site is structured as an outdoor, drive-through process for patients to keep exposures between possible infected persons and healthcare professionals to a minimum.
It is important for the public to know that this site is not open to the public and only accessible by patients who have an order and scheduled appointment by their medical provider or local public health department.
Before going to any clinic, urgent care center, or emergency room, call ahead for a phone screening prior to arriving. This will help the healthcare providers take steps to keep other people from getting infected.