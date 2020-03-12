Faith Regional Health Services

NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has established an off-site clinic to perform scheduled ordered COVID-19 tests for area medical providers and the public health department.

The testing site is structured as an outdoor, drive-through process for patients to keep exposures between possible infected persons and healthcare professionals to a minimum.

It is important for the public to know that this site is not open to the public and only accessible by patients who have an order and scheduled appointment by their medical provider or local public health department.

Before going to any clinic, urgent care center, or emergency room, call ahead for a phone screening prior to arriving. This will help the healthcare providers take steps to keep other people from getting infected.

The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Omaha announced similar plans Thursday, following in the footsteps of colleges and universities around the country. Both schools will extend their spring breaks to start next week through March 29. Classes will then resume remotely on March 30 for the remainder of the semester. The University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue classes as usual next week before starting spring break on March 23-29 and resuming classes online March 30.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.