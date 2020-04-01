NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services is promoting social distancing amid recent case of COVID-19 in the area.
Dr. Lisa Yosten, an emergency medicine physician tells News Talk WJAG if there’s no need to, it’s best if you just stay home at this time.
"Because we are now in an era were social distancing is recommended, most of the restaurants are doing takeout and churches have canceled there really is not much to do except stay home. We're really recommending social distancing in terms of trying to keep to your family safe. For those that do have to go to work if you start to feel sympathetic in terms of respiratory symptoms or fever we recommend going home to not expose others to that illness."
Yosten says if you start to feel any respiratory symptoms or develop a fever you need to call your local health physician.
She adds if you don’t one, Faith Regional has a questionnaire and virtual visit for you at FRHS.org.