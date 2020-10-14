NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has earned a national award on its advanced technologies in clinical and business programs.
The hospital earned the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level nine.
Chief Information Officer Brian Sterud says achieving the ninth out of ten levels puts Faith Regional in the top ten percent for both the hospital and clinics.
Sterud says it’s exclusively a healthcare award and is done in conjunction with national associations that review what you’re doing from an IT perspective.
"It includes things you're doing with your electronic medical record, we've done a lot of infrastructure advancements and it includes a lot of the digital transformations that relate to transforming our business into the digital world. One more other things we've done a lot of work on is our telehealth which has been successful during the coronavirus pandemic."
Sterud says he’s very proud of Faith Regional and the hard work employees are willing to put in to get things done.