Faith Regional Health Services

NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has implemented changes to visitor restrictions.

According to a press release, the hospital continues to actively monitor, prepare and work to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

To further support these efforts, Faith Regional has updated its visitor restrictions for the safety and health of our patients, guests, and staff.

Visitors are now limited to one individual per patient. All visitors will be screened for risks of COVID-19 before visiting patients in the hospital. Anyone who doesn’t meet the requirements will be unable to visit at this time.

