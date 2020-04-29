NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services is asking for the public’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Nursing Officer Connie Rupp says sewers in the community are being asked to support preventing future supply shortages of personal protective equipment by sewing cloth masks and gowns.
Rupp says so far the community has been really great and generous as around 500 homemade masks have been donated.
"These masks will be used to support non-clinical staff and the patients we serve. In addition to that the great thing about these masks is that patients will be be able to take these home with them and they wear them out in the community to further reduce the potential for community spread."
Rupp says they continue to monitor their supplies used to protect staff and patients in the hospital.
She says along with masks, gowns are being accepted too. Donations can be dropped off at the drop box located outside of Materials Management at Faith Regional between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
For more information on approved materials and instructions go to FRHS.Org.