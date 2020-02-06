LYONS - The Center for Rural Affairs has released a fact sheet focused on building resiliency in the face of climate change.
Policy Associate Kayla Bergman says they created it because of increased concerns their constituents are bringing up.
Bergman says this guide addresses climate resiliency in four different lifestyles; educators, rural entrepreneurs, homeowners, and farmers and landowners.
"For educators it outlines ways to reduce carbon footprints in the classroom. The rural entrepreneurs fact sheet outlines four different sections on how to lead on climate in your business. The third fact sheet is on a homeowners guide for climate leadership and it kind of outlines ways for you in home to reduce your carbon footprint."
Bergman says for farmers and landowners, it talks about investing in soil health and the impact that has on the climate.
To view the fact sheet visit CFRA.Org/Publications.